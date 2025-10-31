Defense ministers of CIS discuss cooperation

The defense ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) discussed on Friday discussed prospects of military cooperation at a meeting in Kazakhstan.

The meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers in Almaty focused on coordinating defense policies and discuss pressing regional issues, the bloc's press service said in a statement.

"Taking into account the substantive focus of the meeting, the CIS defense ministers paid great attention to issues related to the functioning and development of joint (integrated) military systems," it added.

The military representatives also discussed further development of the integrated air defense system, the CIS said, adding that special attention was paid to practical measures to improve the joint communication system and areas of joint activity in this area.





