Russia advocates for mutual guarantees to ensure continental security

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow sees the provision of mutual non-aggression guarantees as one of the ways to ensure common security on the continent.

Responding to a question from Anadolu at a press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova stated that Russia proceeds from the need to create security throughout Eurasia, not just in certain regions.

"Security will either be universal, or it will not be at all. We believe that Eurasian security should be based on the principle of indivisibility in all its components. One of the forms of implementing this principle in practice could be the provision of mutual guarantees of non-aggression. There may be other forms," she said.

The spokeswoman emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly confirmed his support for this idea.

"Yes, this is not an easy job, but we have announced its principles and are ready for it," she added.

The statement follows Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's address at the Minsk Security Forum on Tuesday, where he said Moscow is ready to provide NATO countries with guarantees of non-aggression.