Queens jewelry heist: Suspects flee with safe in broad daylight

The incident occurred on October 16 at around 2:20 PM in the Jamaica Hills neighborhood of Queens. The New York Police Department (NYPD) reported that the suspects forced open the back door of a home, entered, and stole a safe along with high-value jewelry before fleeing.

CAUGHT ON SECURITY CAMERAS

Police said security footage showed the suspects fleeing east from the scene in a blue Hyundai Elantra.

One suspect was wearing black sweatpants, a neon construction vest, a white hard hat, glasses, and a black backpack; another wore a black sweatshirt, neon orange jacket, white hard hat, face mask, and black backpack.

The third suspect was the driver of the getaway vehicle, seen in security footage wearing a white hoodie, black pants, and gray sneakers.

NO INJURIES REPORTED

Police stated that no one was injured in the incident, but the investigation is ongoing. The suspects have not yet been caught.

Authorities described the thieves as acting with a professional plan, calling the daylight robbery in a busy neighborhood "one of the most striking jewelry heists in recent years."