Kremlin denies resumption of arm race between Russia and US

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that US President Donald Trump's remarks regarding the possible resumption of nuclear testing and Russia's recent display of advanced weaponry do not imply that both nations have reentered an arms race.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov also said that recent developments in the military domain do not indicate a stalemate in the ongoing Russian-American dialogue.

"The US is a sovereign nation entitled to take independent decisions. However, let me remind you of President (Vladimir) Putin's repeated assertions -- should anyone break the moratorium, Russia will respond appropriately," Peskov said, when asked how Russia might react to potential US nuclear testing.

He added that trials conducted for Russia's Burevestnik missile system cannot be classified as nuclear tests. Nuclear tests involve weapons equipped with nuclear components in their warheads, whereas the Burevestnik employs nuclear technology only within its propulsion mechanism.

"If we're discussing Burevestnik tests specifically, then these are clearly not nuclear tests in any sense. Every country works on enhancing its defensive capabilities, but that's distinct from conducting actual nuclear tests," he underscored.

Russia itself conducts no nuclear weapons tests, and does not have intelligence indicating such activities anywhere else globally, according to Peskov.

"We hope that accurate information concerning our Burevestnik and Poseidon trials has been relayed to President Trump. These events must not be misinterpreted as nuclear tests under any circumstances," he said.

According to him, to date, Moscow has received no formal notice from Washington regarding intentions to restart nuclear testing programs.

The issue of nuclear testing has occasionally surfaced during bilateral talks between Russia and the US, though detailed technical discussions remain pending, Peskov said.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced via his social media platform Truth Social that he had ordered the Department of Defense to commence immediate nuclear weapons testing.

When queried whether Putin intends to address this matter with China's leader Xi Jinping, Peskov replied that there were currently no scheduled calls planned between the two heads of state.



