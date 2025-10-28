TÜRKIYES STRATEGIC DEFENSE DEAL STRENGTHENS NATO RELATIONS

The Israeli-based Maariv newspaper has headlined with the phrase "Türkiye's giant deal that could change the balance of power against Israel," highlighting this development as a strategic step that deepens defense relations between the two NATO allies and strengthens Türkiye's air defense capacity.

According to Maariv's analysis, European countries are increasingly turning toward Türkiye, which has the second-largest army in NATO. Ankara's success in producing attack drones and its potential role in ensuring stability after the Ukraine war is turning Türkiye into a key defense partner in Europe's eyes.