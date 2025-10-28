 Contact Us
News World Israel's PM Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza

Israel's PM Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military on Tuesday to immediately carry out "powerful" attacks in Gaza. "PM Netanyahu has instructed the military to immediately carry out powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip following security consultations," his office said in a statement.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published October 28,2025
Subscribe
ISRAELS PM NETANYAHU ORDERS IMMEDIATE POWERFUL STRIKES ON GAZA

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ordered the military to carry out intense strikes on the Gaza Strip, after accusing Hamas of violating the US-brokered ceasefire.

"Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military to immediately carry out powerful strikes in the Gaza Strip," a statement from his office said.

Since the truce began on October 10, sporadic deadly incidents have continued, with dozens of Palestinians killed by the Israeli attacks.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan.