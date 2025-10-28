China says it seeks equality in bilateral ties after top German diplomat cancels trip to Beijing

China said Monday that it seeks equality in ties with Germany after German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul cancelled a trip to Beijing last week.
"Given the current circumstances, it is all the more important and imperative for the two sides to uphold mutual respect, equality and win-win cooperation and advance the bilateral relationship along the right track," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a news conference.
Wadephul last week postponed his trip to China, which had been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, after Beijing didn't confirm any meetings beyond a planned session with his counterpart.
"China views and develops its relations with Germany from a strategic and long-term perspective," Guo said.