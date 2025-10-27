US authorities to release Sean 'Diddy' Combs in May 2028

US prison authorities will release Sean "Diddy" Combs on May 8, 2028, an online inmate register showed on Monday, following his jailing for more than four years for prostitution-related crimes.

Prosecutors had sought 11 years behind bars for the 55-year-old Combs, but District Judge Arun Subramanian handed down a 50-month sentence and a $500,000 fine earlier this month.

Diddy's defense has appealed both the conviction and the sentence, which could affect the date listed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The date reflects the time the hip-hop star has already served in a notorious Brooklyn lockup.

Combs was acquitted by a jury in July of the most serious charges against him -- sex trafficking and racketeering -- but convicted of two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

Subramanian said he was bound by the law to deliver a sentence that met the gravity of Combs's "serious offenses" which he said had "irreparably harmed two women."

Subramanian himself noted that the punishment he rendered was significantly shorter than the range probation officers had recommended, of 70 to 87 months.

He told Combs he was counting on him to "make the most of your second chance."

Tearfully addressing the court before the judge handed down the sentence, Combs said he was "truly sorry" for his actions.

Combs apologized to his family as well as his victims, saying his behavior was "disgusting, shameful and sick."

Subramanian pointed out to Combs that his prison time was not lifelong.

