EU condemns Israeli attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, calls for respect of ceasefire

The European Union on Monday condemned Israel's latest attack on a UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, urging all parties to respect the ceasefire and calling on Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory.

In a statement, the EU said the Israeli strike on Oct. 26 targeted a detachment of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), marking "the latest in a series of similar incidents in recent weeks."

"The safety and security of UN personnel and premises must be ensured in accordance with international law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701," the bloc said.

Reiterating its call for de-escalation, the EU urged all sides to fully comply with the ceasefire agreement reached on Nov. 26, 2024, and called on Israel "to withdraw from the entire Lebanese territory."

UNIFIL has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978 and was significantly reinforced under UN Security Council Resolution 1701 after the 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Israel has repeatedly launched airstrikes in Lebanon, claiming to be targeting Hezbollah infrastructure despite a cease-fire agreement that went into effect in November 2024.

Under the terms of the truce, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. But it has only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.