UK PM Starmer: Türkiye-UK Eurofighter jet deal 'a win for NATO security'

The Eurofighter jet agreement between Türkiye and the UK is "a win for NATO security," said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday.

"This landmark agreement with Türkiye is a win for British workers, a win for our defence industry, and a win for NATO security," Starmer said, according to a statement by the UK government.

The deal will deepen and strengthen NATO security while also enhancing bilateral defense industry cooperation, the UK premier stated in a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"At either end of Europe, the UK and Türkiye are vital to tackling the challenges of our time, and this will allow our Armed Forces to work even closer together as we deter threats and protect our national interests," added Starmer.

According to the UK government, Defense Secretary John Healey, who accompanied Starmer to Ankara, also said: "Türkiye is an important NATO ally and the gatekeeper to the Black Sea.

"By equipping them with top-of-the-range Typhoon fighter jets, this deal will strengthen NATO deterrence and help make us all safer."

The UK government called the agreement "the biggest fighter jet exports deal in a generation."

It said it will help sustain a 20,000-strong UK workforce, with production lines in Edinburgh, Warton, Samlesbury, and Bristol.

The statements came as part of Starmer's visit to Türkiye, during which he earlier held a one-on-one meeting with Erdoğan and co-chaired an inter-delegation meeting.





