Trump urges Department of Justice to investigate 2020 presidential election

US President Donald Trump urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the 2020 presidential election, claiming it was "Rigged and Stolen."

"What's worse, the NBA Players cheating at cards, and probably much else, or the Democrats cheating on Elections?. The 2020 Presidential Election, being Rigged and Stolen, is a far bigger SCANDAL," he said Sunday in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"Look what happened to our Country when a Crooked Moron became our 'President!' We now know everything," he added.

He urged the DOJ to investigate the 2020 election "with as much 'gusto' as befitting the biggest SCANDAL in American history."

"If not, it will happen again, including the upcoming Midterms," Trump warned, referring to the 2026 midterm elections.

He also expressed opposition to mail-in or early voting, support for voter ID laws, and criticized California's ballot measures, claiming millions of ballots were being "shipped."

"GET SMART REPUBLICANS, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," he added.





