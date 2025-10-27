News World Erdoğan says Eurofighter deal with UK will open door to joint defense projects

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he views the Eurofighter Typhoon deal with the UK as a catalyst for future joint defense projects. He emphasized that the agreement is a "new sign" of the deepening strategic relationship between the two countries.

'It is our collective responsibility to uphold the Gaza ceasefire; the Israeli government must be restrained,' the Turkish president underlined at a joint press conference with UK PM Keir Starmer.



Türkiye congratulates the UK on its decision to recognize the state of Palestine, and views it as a bold step toward a 2-state solution, Erdoğan said in a statement.