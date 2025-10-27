Trump departs Malaysia for Japan, 2nd stop of his Asia tour

US President Donald Trump departed Malaysia on Monday for Japan, the second stop of his three-country Asia tour, after signing major trade and critical minerals agreements in Kuala Lumpur.

"Just leaving Malaysia, a great and very vibrant country. Signed major trade and rare earth deals, and yesterday, most importantly, signed the peace treaty between Thailand and Cambodia," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social as he left the country with a ceremony held at the airport.

During his time in Malaysia, which he visited for the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Trump witnessed the signing of a peace accord between Cambodia and Thailand, ending their deadly border dispute that escalated into clashes in July.

"No war! Millions of lives saved. Such an honor to have gotten this done. Now, off to Japan," he added.

Trump's Japan schedule includes a courtesy call and visit with Emperor Naruhito on Monday, followed by an extended bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday.

Takaichi was elected last week after winning a majority in both parliamentary chambers.

He will also visit troops and deliver remarks aboard the USS George Washington in Yokosuka and attend a reception and dinner with business leaders in Tokyo. Japan hosts more than 50,000 American troops alongside military bases and weapons under a defense treaty.

Japan and the US plan to sign agreements covering shipbuilding, artificial intelligence and advanced communications technologies when Trump visits, according to sources cited Saturday by Kyodo news agency.

After Japan, Trump will travel to South Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, where he is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



