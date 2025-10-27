South Africa apologizes to UN rapporteur after she was served with court papers at forum

South African Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi has apologized to UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese after she was irregularly served with court papers at the 23rd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, local media reported Sunday.

The court papers, served Saturday, were reportedly connected to a US lawsuit by pro-Israel groups Christian Friends of Israeli Communities and Christians for Israel USA, and was carried out by a South African sheriff without authorization, according to national broadcaster SABC.

Under South African law, any request to serve foreign civil court documents must be approved by the justice minister and processed through the director general of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

Kubayi confirmed the court papers were served without her office's authorization and has instructed the acting director-general to take appropriate action.

She also issued an unconditional apology to Albanese, the UN and the Nelson Mandela Foundation for the incident.

The 23rd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture was delivered by Albanese on Saturday under the theme "Enhancing Peace and Global Cooperation."

"I really beg you to understand that for the past two years, I've taken on and I've made enormous sacrifices, personal sacrifices, to keep me, my personal issues, my personal drama aside-and I'm here to speak about Palestine," she told the forum.





