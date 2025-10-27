KAZAKH, RUSSIAN PRESIDENTS DISCUSS PREPARATIONS AHEAD OF TOKAYEVS MOSCOW VISIT

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed on Monday preparations for the former's scheduled visit to Russia next month.

The Kremlin confirmed the phone conversation in a statement, saying Putin and Tokayev discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, including in the context of the preparations ahead of the Kazakh president's Nov. 12 visit.

Kazakhstan's presidential press service Akorda also released a statement, indicating that the two leaders discussed preparations for the visit.

"The heads of state noted the particular importance of the upcoming talks in Moscow for the further development of the strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries," the readout said.

It added that Putin and Tokayev also touched on several aspects of the current global situation, without further elaborating.

The visit was first announced by Tokayev at the second Russia-Central Asia summit in Dushanbe on Oct. 9. Both leaders last met on the sidelines of the Oct. 10 leaders' summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the Tajik capital.

Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic, attaches "great importance" to the visit, which will take place at Putin's invitation, Tokayev had said earlier.