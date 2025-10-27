Israel army says Red Cross received hostage coffin in Gaza

The Israeli military said Monday that the Red Cross had received a coffin containing the remains of a hostage held in Gaza, as part of a ceasefire deal.

"According to information provided by the Red Cross, a coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to IDF troops in the Gaza Strip," the military said.

An informed source in Hamas confirmed the information to AFP. "The body of an Israeli captive that was recovered today in the Gaza Strip has been handed over to the Red Cross," the source said.









