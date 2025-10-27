Hamas to hand over body of another deceased Israeli hostage on Monday under Gaza ceasefire

The Palestinian group Hamas confirmed Monday that it will hand over the remains of an Israeli hostage tonight under a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In a brief statement on Telegram, the group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said the handover will take place at around 9:00 pm local time (1900GMT).

Israel's public broadcaster KAN earlier reported that preparations were underway to receive the body around 9:00 pm local time-roughly an hour before a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for transferring the remains under the ceasefire deal.

The first phase of the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10 under Trump's 20-point plan. Since then, Hamas has released 20 living Israeli hostages and the bodies of 16 others. The remains of 12 hostages are still in the enclave.

The ceasefire plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza has killed over 68,500 people and injured more than 170,300 others since October 2023, according to Palestinian authorities.







