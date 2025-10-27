China presses Asian nations to oppose protectionism, boost economic integration

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on Monday pressed Asian nations to oppose protectionism and boost economic integration, state-run Xinhua News reported.

Li was speaking at the ASEAN Plus Three summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's capital, which was also attended by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

"Amid growing uncertainty in the international landscape and rising trade protectionism, countries should further enhance solidarity and coordination, strengthen the sense of regional community, safeguard peace, stability, and the multilateral trading system, and remain committed to openness and mutual benefit," Li said.

He urged continued commitment to resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, upholding free trade and the multilateral trading system, opposing all forms of protectionism, and steadily advancing regional economic integration.

His remarks came after trade talks between US and Chinese officials in Kuala Lumpur, where US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that the two sides reached a "very substantial" framework, ahead of a summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in South Korea.

Separately, on Monday, Li urged for more "practical outcomes" from the world's largest trade deal, emphasizing Beijing's commitment to the multilateral trading system.

He made the remarks while addressing the fifth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Leaders' Meeting held in Kuala Lumpur.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is a landmark trade agreement signed by 15 Asian-Pacific countries. Signed in November 2020, it is the largest trade bloc in history, accounting for 30% of global GDP ($29.7 trillion).