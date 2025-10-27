Canadian PM: trade talks with US were 'making progress' until anti-tariff ad

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday that trade negotiations with the US had been "making progress" until a miffed President Donald Trump abruptly curtailed talks over an anti-tariff advertisement run in the US, sponsored by Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

"There were a series of very detailed, very specific, very comprehensive discussions... up until the point of those ads running," Carney said in Kuala Lumpur, where he and Trump were attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting before departing for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea.

"I would suggest you take the president at his word for his reason" to cancel talks, Carney said, adding that Canada has contingency plans should Trump want to reopen discussions.

The ad, which featured former President Ronald Reagan's voice criticizing tariffs, aired during the weekend World Series game. Reagan has been admired by many Republicans.

Since being pulled, the ad caused an unhappy Trump to cancel negotiations and to hit Canada with another 10% tariff, although he did not provide details as to when it would take effect or on what goods.

Both leaders will be attending the APEC summit set for South Korea this week. Reporters asked whether the American president was going to meet with Carney at the summit.

"I don't want to meet him," Trump replied. "I am not going to be meeting with him for a long time."

Carney said trade talks had been "making progress," particularly regarding the hard-hit steel and aluminum sectors, when Trump hit the stop button.

For his part, Ontario Premier Ford defended the anti-tariff ad during a news conference in Toronto, calling it "very effective."

"You know why President Trump is so upset right now? Because it was effective. It was working; it woke up the whole country," he said.

Ford also confirmed that both Carney and his chief of staff "saw the ad" before it was aired, and "we moved forward on it," he noted.