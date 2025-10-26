Trump says US to make deal with Brazil, predicts China agreement

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he expects to reach a deal with Brazil, as he met President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"It's a great honor to be with the president of Brazil - it's a great country. It's a big, beautiful country," Trump said. "I think we'll be able to do some pretty good deals. We've been speaking, and I think we'll end up having a very good relationship."

Trump expressed confidence in rapid progress. "They can offer a lot and we can offer a lot - and it's good for both countries," he said, adding negotiations could conclude "pretty quickly."

Lula emphasized maintaining "extraordinary" relations with the US, saying there is no reason for conflict.

The Trump-Lula meeting follows tensions marked by 50% US tariffs and sanctions on Brazilian officials connected to investigations into Trump ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was sentenced to 27 years for plotting a coup. The leaders spoke by video call in early October before agreeing to meet in person.





- CHINA MEETING PREVIEW

Trump also predicted success in upcoming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea. "I think we're gonna have a deal with China. They want to make a deal. We want to make a deal," he said, adding that future meetings are planned in China and either Washington or Mar-a-Lago.





