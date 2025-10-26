Trump arrives in Malaysia for ASEAN summit, Cambodia-Thailand peace deal

US President Donald Trump arrived Sunday in Malaysia for the 47th ASEAN Summit and a Cambodia-Thailand peace accord that is expected to be signed.

Trump was welcomed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with a ceremony.

He landed around 10 am local time (0200GMT) at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

He said Saturday the peace deal would be signed "immediately" upon landing, following deadly border clashes in July that ended after Anwar mediated a ceasefire.

The summit's theme, "Inclusivity and Sustainability," focuses on regional security, economic resilience, maritime disputes and the impact of global tariffs.

Among attendees are South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japan's first female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon are also participating.

Trump's Asia trip includes stops in Japan and South Korea, where he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.





