TRUMP EXPECTS ‘VERY GOOD MEETING’ WITH CHINAS XI

US President Donald Trump on Friday said his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is "going to be a very good meeting."

Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for his Asia tour, Trump said the discussions with Xi next week would cover trade and tariffs between the two countries, as well as issues related to Taiwan.

"We have a lot to talk about with President Xi, and he has a lot to talk about with us. I think it will be a good meeting," Trump said.

"We are at 157% tariff for them. I don't think that's sustainable for them, and they want to get that down," he said, adding that the US also seeks certain concessions.

Trump will meet Xi on Oct. 30 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea.

Trump will sit down with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday and attend the US-ASEAN leaders' working dinner. He will later travel to Tokyo and meet the new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The US president will then fly to the South Korean port city of Busan, where he will meet President Lee Jae Myung before delivering remarks at the APEC CEO luncheon and attending a US-APEC leaders working dinner.





