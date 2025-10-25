ASEAN foreign ministers convene in Malaysia ahead of 47th summit

The Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convened in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, ahead of the bloc's three-day summit.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said in his opening speech that in the eyes of the international community, ASEAN has "stood as a beacon of neutrality, and a safe harbor, amid geopolitical turbulence," according to a statement from the ministry.

"Regardless of the uncertainties and the great power rivalries... this region has remained steadfast and productive," he said.

Mohamad emphasized ASEAN's efforts to diversify partnerships, expanding ties with India, Australia, the European Union, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Touching on the border conflict in July between Thailand and Cambodia, Malaysia's top diplomat commended both countries for choosing the path of diplomacy and dialogue to resolve their differences.

On the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, he said the "road ahead must be guided by determination and active engagement," warning that "if the crisis is left unresolved, numerous internal issues will spill across borders."

"Open, but firm and consolidated engagement, must be the driving force of our approach" to resolving disputes in the South China Sea, Mohamad added, noting Malaysia's commitment to advancing the Code of Conduct in the region.

ASEAN, he said, "must continue to act as the speakers, and not the spoken for."

"While we continue to address the challenges posed to this region, we must not turn a blind eye to conflicts beyond our waters," he said, stressing the "unspeakable suffering" of Palestinians in Gaza that the world witnessed for the past two years.

Timor-Leste formally acceded to the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) ahead of its full membership, which will be granted during the summit.

Finland's accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia will raise the total number of High Contracting Parties to 58, he said.

Ministers and senior officials from all member states, as well as Timor-Leste and the ASEAN Secretariat attended the meeting.

ASEAN was founded in Bangkok on Aug. 8, 1967, and currently includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Leaders from the US, China, Japan, South Korea and ASEAN member states are set to convene in Kuala Lumpur for the summit starting Sunday.





