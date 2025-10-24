Turkish deputy foreign minister appointed as ambassador to Damascus

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz has been appointed as Türkiye's new ambassador to Damascus, Syria, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Friday.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has approved new ambassadorial assignments for several Turkish embassies and permanent missions.

Yaprak Balkan, director general for Bilateral Relations (Latin America), was appointed as Türkiye's permanent representative to the EU. Faruk Kaymakci, Türkiye's current permanent representative to the EU, was appointed as ambassador to Luxembourg.

In addition, Sebnem Cenk, director general for Bilateral Relations (Central and West Africa), was appointed as Türkiye's permanent representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Ayda Unlu, director general for Overseas Promotion and Cultural Affairs, was named ambassador to Podgorica, Montenegro, while Bilgin Ozkan, deputy director general for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, was appointed as ambassador to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.





