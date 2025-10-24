Brazil warns any US intervention in Venezuela could 'inflame' South America: Lula aide

Brazil fears that any US intervention in Venezuela could be very damaging for the whole of South America, a senior foreign policy adviser told AFP on Thursday amid the tense standoff between Washington and Caracas.

With US warships deployed in the Caribbean, "we cannot accept an outside intervention because it will trigger immense resentment," said Celso Amorim, aide to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. "It could inflame South America and lead to radicalization of politics on the whole continent."









