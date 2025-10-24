Several UN member states call for reform as world body marks 80th anniversary

As the UN marks its 80th anniversary on Friday, several member states reflected on its successes and failures, while renewing calls to reform the Security Council.

During a commemorative session following Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' warning that the Security Council must become "fit for purpose" or risk irrelevance, ambassadors from across regions voiced frustration over deadlock, the persistent use of the veto, and the council's inability to resolve some of the world's most enduring crises.

Russia's UN Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya told the council that over the past 80 years, the UN has seen both successes and failures, both highs and lows.

"In our view, the greatest disappointment is the unresolved issue, perhaps the oldest one on the UN agenda, the issue of Palestine. Despite all efforts, we have yet to achieve the creation of an independent Palestinian State, the return of Palestinian refugees and the establishment of peace in this long suffering land.

"It is crucial not to allow that this prospect be erased and replaced by other schemes which deprive Palestinians of their own state," Nebenzya said.

- 'Veto never stands in the way of action to prevent and to end atrocity crimes'

Denmark's UN Permanent Representative Sandra Jensen Landi said that in recent years, the purposes and principles of the organization have been "fundamentally challenged like never before."

Landi emphasized the need to curb the use of the veto in times of mass atrocities. "Too often we have been unable to act to alleviate immense suffering due to the veto. We must ensure that the veto never stands in the way of action to prevent and to end atrocity crimes."

She cited the ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan as "stains on our humanity," describing the council's inability to stop such suffering as "a damning indictment of our mandate."

Speaking on behalf of Guyana, Permanent Representative Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett lamented that the council "is increasingly seen to be failing in its sacred responsibility of maintaining international peace and security."

She pointed to the "growing inability of Council members to reach consensus on some of the most critical issues," and reiterated her country's support for expansion "in both the permanent and non-permanent categories of membership," including permanent representation for Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean region.

James Kariuki, UK charge d'affaires to the UN, said London supports reform of both the permanent and non-permanent membership categories to make the council "more representative of the world today."

"We support reform to both permanent and non-permanent membership. This includes permanent membership for Africa, plus permanent seats for Germany, Japan, India, and Brazil," Kariuki told the council.

- UN 'incapable' of addressing wars

The US envoy to the UN Dorothy Shea, for her part, said the UN is "incapable" of addressing the wars that still rage on in multiple continents.

"It has become a bloated bureaucracy, weighed down by inefficiency, excessive spending and lack of accountability. It has become a forum for the propagation of divisive ideologies that undermine national sovereignty and stir controversy, rather than bring member states together to address issues of common concern," she said.

Turning to the upcoming selection of the UN chief, Shea said the US looks forward to a secretary-general who shares the vision of "returning the UN to its founding purpose of maintaining international peace and security."

The US calls for a "purely merit-based" process in selecting the next secretary-general, she said.

"With this in mind, the United States invites candidates from all regional groupings, secretary-general should bring the UN back to basics, and by so doing, help achieve the bold vision of peace and prosperity to which we all committed 80 years ago."

A new UN chief is set to be elected next year to serve a five-year term beginning on Jan. 1, 2027.

Samuel Zbogar, permanent representative of Slovenia, warned that the UN's decades of progress in upholding peace, justice, and development are being undermined by mounting violations of the UN Charter and international law in multiple conflict zones.

"However, the mounting violations of the charter and the international law in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan and elsewhere, are putting these achievements at risk," Zbogar said.

Chinese Ambassador to the UN Fu Cong said the world body should "resolutely" pursue self-transformation, address outdated practices and entrenched problems, and adapt to the needs of the times.

"China stands ready to work with all countries to uphold the lofty ideals of the UN. Let us stand firm to safeguard the international system with the UN at its core, maintain the international order based on international law," he added.

Algeria's envoy to the UN, Amar Bendjama, said the UN must remain a "universal, inclusive" platform.

"Algeria firmly believes that the Council must be reformed in both composition and working methods to ensure greater representativity, transparency and accountability," Bendjama said.

He said Algeria stands ready to work with other member states to build a "strong, just, and more effective" UN for present and future generations.