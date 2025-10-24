Russia says it intercepted 111 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 111 Ukrainian drones over multiple regions and the Azov Sea overnight, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

A drone struck a residential building in Krasnogorsk, the administrative center of the Moscow region, injuring five people including a child, Andrey Vorobyov, the Moscow region governor, said. He added the child suffered leg injuries and a knee dislocation.

Four victims were hospitalized with head injuries, fractures and shrapnel wounds, he said. According to Vorobyov, the drone flew in and detonated in an apartment on the 14th floor of a residential building.

Emergency crews and law enforcement are at the scene, and the building has been cordoned off. Traffic was blocked along Volokolamskoye Highway, he said.

In the Rostov region, a fire caused by falling debris from drones resulted in power outages for about 1,500 residents in the city of Novoshakhtinsk, regional Governor Yury Slyusar said.

Drone debris also fell on a residential area in Abinsky district of Krasnodar, damaging eight buildings, according to the regional operational headquarters.

Specialists are working on site and no civilian casualties were reported.

Russia has reported a rise in drone strikes inside its territory since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.





