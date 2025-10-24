Erdoğan reiterates his call for UN Security Council reform to tackle global challenges

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday marked United Nations Day and the 80th anniversary of the UN's founding, calling for reforms to make the organization more effective and responsive to global challenges.

In a statement, Erdoğan congratulated the UN on its anniversary, saying the organization, which was created after two world wars to promote peace and cooperation, has faced and overcome major tests over the past eight decades.

"As the world confronts wars, humanitarian crises, hunger, poverty, Islamophobia, terrorism, and climate change, the UN's historic responsibilities continue to grow," Erdoğan said. "Fulfilling these duties requires a stronger commitment to its founding principles."

He said reforming the UN Security Council is "critical" to ensuring it reflects "the rightful expectations of all humanity."

The president criticized the council's handling of the war in Gaza, saying it failed to act while tens of thousands of Palestinians were killed and Gaza was left in ruins.

Reiterating his long-standing call for UN reform under the motto "The world is bigger than five," Erdoğan voiced support for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's UN80 Initiative, which seeks to strengthen the organization for the future.

The president also said Türkiye aims to make Istanbul a UN hub, citing its global accessibility, skilled workforce, and position linking continents and civilizations.

"Türkiye will continue working for peace, stability, and security, first in our region and then around the world," Erdoğan said, adding that he hopes the UN can once again become "a source of hope for humanity."