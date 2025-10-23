Zelenskyy urges EU to unlock Ukraine’s accession talks, strengthen air defense, effectuate sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed EU leaders on Thursday at a European Council meeting, urging them to accelerate military aid, tougher sanctions and progress the EU accession process as Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy said Moscow wants to "turn cold weather into a weapon" by targeting Ukraine's energy system and civilian infrastructure.

"They want Ukraine to enter winter in blackout," he said, citing drone and missile strikes on Kharkiv, Sumy and Donetsk.

"This kind of terror against our energy system is not just a local problem. It's becoming a part of how future wars might look," he said, adding that Russia's tactics threaten European security.

The Ukrainian leader urged EU countries to provide long-range weapons and flexible access to air defense systems, including Patriot missiles, emphasizing that "any delay costs lives."

He said Ukraine was ready to return or replace systems after the war.

Zelenskyy thanked US President Donald Trump for imposing new sanctions on Russian oil companies, describing them as "a fair and absolutely deserved step." He urged the EU to fully implement its 19th sanctions package and ensure strong enforcement.

"Russian assets should be fully used to defend against Russian aggression," he said, calling the proposed mechanism for using frozen Russian funds "fully legal and fair" and noting that part of the money would be used to purchase European-made weapons.

He also pushed for faster delivery under the EU's PURL program, meant to sustain Ukraine's energy and defense needs, and encouraged non-member states to join.

NATO introduced the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative in July after Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine and accused allies of failing to share the burden.

The US provides weapons to Ukraine under the program, while Western allies cover the costs. By August, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden allocated €1.9 billion ($2.2 billion) for the program.

On EU enlargement, Zelenskyy criticized what "artificial blockage" in Ukraine's accession process.

"For more than six months, progress on the clusters in Ukraine's EU accession talks has been blocked. This is not fair," he said, adding that EU expansion is "part of Europe's geopolitical security."

Zelenskyy also thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa for ensuring continued support for Ukraine's resilience and protection.





