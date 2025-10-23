Erdogan meets Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Muscat

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Thursday with the sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq.

The meeting took place at Al Alam Palace in Muscat, Oman's capital, and was held behind closed doors, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Following their one-on-one talks, Erdogan and Haitham will co-chair a meeting between their delegations and attend a signing ceremony for several bilateral agreements between the two countries.

Oman is the final stop on Erdogan's three-nation Gulf tour this week, following Kuwait and Qatar.



