Erdogan meets Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Muscat

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan traveled to Muscat, the capital of Oman, the last country on his Gulf tour, aboard the “TRK” aircraft for official meetings. President Erdoğan met with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman at Al Alam Palace.

Published October 23,2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on Thursday with the sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq.

The meeting took place at Al Alam Palace in Muscat, Oman's capital, and was held behind closed doors, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Following their one-on-one talks, Erdogan and Haitham will co-chair a meeting between their delegations and attend a signing ceremony for several bilateral agreements between the two countries.

Oman is the final stop on Erdogan's three-nation Gulf tour this week, following Kuwait and Qatar.