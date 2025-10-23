Lebanon: Army expanding deployment in south daily

The Lebanese army is expanding its deployment on the southern border on a daily basis, President Joseph Aoun said on Thursday.

Aoun's remarks came during a meeting with the newly appointed head of a committee overseeing a ceasefire with Israel, US General Joseph Clearfield, at the Baabda Palace in Beirut.

"Lebanese Armed Forces are fully performing their duties south of the Litani River and expanding their deployment daily," Aoun said in his comments carried by the state news agency NNA.

He said the full Israeli withdrawal from the southern border is needed for the completion of Lebanese troop deployment in line with the ceasefire deal.

Aoun noted "significant progress" in clearing areas that the army gained control over of armed presence, weapons, and ammunition.

He affirmed Lebanon's commitment to all security measures undertaken by the army command.

Under the November 2024 ceasefire, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. However, it has so far only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.





