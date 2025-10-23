Death toll from intense Mexico rains rises to 78

Mexican authorities on Wednesday updated the death toll from intense rains and floods earlier this month to 78, as rescue teams continue searching for the missing.

The rains and floods affected five states across the country, disrupting services, communication lines, and highways, leaving thousands displaced as well as dead and missing people in several states. Two weeks after the storm, the Mexican government continues to record new deaths while announcing a multimillion-dollar investment to rebuild the most affected communities and support impacted families.

The rains on Oct. 7-11 struck Veracruz, located on the Gulf of Mexico coast, as well as Hidalgo, Puebla, San Luis Potosi, and Queretaro-with coastal Veracruz bearing the brunt of the storms and flooding.

By Oct. 11, the federal government had recorded 36 deaths, but the toll has since increased as search operations continue to recover bodies.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced today that two individuals previously reported missing had been found dead, while 23 remain missing.

In a press conference, Sheinbaum said resources are being allocated to address the emergency.

In addition to $580 million to rebuild the most affected communities, the federal government will provide direct aid to victims, including up to $1,150 per family and $2,900 for local businesses. For agricultural recovery, resources could reach $5,800, and $29,000 will be allocated for the reconstruction of clinics.



