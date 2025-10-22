Zelensky in Oslo for talks with Norwegian PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Oslo on Wednesday for talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Norway's government said.

The two leaders met in the military part of Oslo's international airport, television images showed.

Zelensky is scheduled to visit Sweden later Wednesday, where Kyiv and Stockholm are to make a "defence export" announcement, according to a Swedish government statement.

Norway has not provided any details about the nature of the talks in Oslo and no news conference was announced.

"Norway stands by Ukraine in its hopes for a lasting and just peace, as the Ukrainian people deserve," Store said in the statement.

The Scandinavian country is one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine's efforts to fend off Russia's invasion.

Oslo has announced civil and military aid of 275 billion kroner ($27.4 billion) to Kyiv for the period 2023-2030.

"Norway's support for Ukraine is strong and continuing. It is essential to maintain close dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities to ensure that this aid meets the needs on the ground in Ukraine," Store added.

In Sweden, Zelensky will meet Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the town of Linkoping, home to defence group Saab which produces the Gripen fighter jet among other weapons.