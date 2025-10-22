Vance says Gaza deal to help build more alliances for Israel in Middle East

 Contact Us
Vice President JD Vance said in Jerusalem that the Gaza ceasefire deal brokered by Washington could help unlock broader Middle East alliances, potentially strengthening and expanding the Abraham Accords.

Published October 22,2025
US Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that the Gaza ceasefire brokered by Washington could pave the way for broader alliances for Israel in the Middle East.

"I think this Gaza deal is a critical piece of unlocking the Abraham Accords," Vance said at a press conference in Jerusalem, referring to the series of normalisation agreements between Israel and several Arab countries in 2020.

"But what it could allow is an alliance structure in the Middle East that perseveres, that endures, and that allows the good people in this region, the world, to step up and take ownership of their own backyard."