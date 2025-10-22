London hosts conference on European integration of Western Balkans

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will join other European leaders at a conference on Western Balkan countries aiming to adopt European Union standards being held in London on Wednesday.



Several EU institutions will also be represented at the talks held in the context of the "Berlin Process," initiated under the chancellorship of Angela Merkel in 2014.



The format is aimed at Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.



The United Kingdom, which is hosting the conference even though it is not in the EU, said it aimed "to promote regional cooperation and increase security and growth."



The EU requires reforms in these countries as a condition for accession. Progress has been uneven, and some nations have been stalled in the process for decades, causing frustration.



German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul recently called for the process to be driven forward, amid fears that China and Russia could exploit opportunities in the Balkans if the EU continues to delay accession.



A UK government statement said migration would also be a major focus. It added that boosting economic growth in the six Balkan countries could help reduce "irregular migration along key transit routes, help secure the UK's borders and keep its streets safe."

