Kremlin says date of Putin-Trump summit is yet to be set

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the dates of a summit meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump had yet to be set, and added that neither Putin nor Trump wanted to waste time.

"The dates, actually, they have not been determined, they have yet to be determined, but before that, careful preparation is necessary - it takes time," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Asked about Trump remarks about not wanting to waste time, Peskov said: "No one wants to waste time, neither President Trump nor President Putin."

Peskov added that there was a lot of misinformation, gossip and rumour swirling around the summit that was mostly false.







