IRAN SAYS IT WONT RETURN TO TALKS AS LONG AS US MAKES UNREASONABLE DEMANDS

Iran's foreign minister stated on Wednesday that his country will not resume negotiations with the United States as long as Washington continues to make "unreasonable demands", according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Published October 22,2025
Tehran and Washington engaged in five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations that ended with the 12-day air war in June in which Israel and the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites.

"Talks that were ongoing with the U.S. as well as New York negotiations were suspended and did not go forward because of U.S. excessive demands," Abbas Araqchi said according to Tasnim, referring to the five rounds of talks and the UN General Assembly.