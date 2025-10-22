EU, UK hold 1st foreign, security talks to boost cooperation on Ukraine, global threats

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Wednesday that the bloc and the UK are strengthening their cooperation to support Ukraine and tackle global security challenges together.

"Close friends stick together. And face challenges side by side," Kallas said on the US social media company X.

She noted that she met with UK Defense Secretary John Healey and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in London for the first EU-UK Foreign and Security Policy Dialogue.

"We are deepening our cooperation to support Ukraine and address geopolitical threats together," she added.

According to a statement from Kallas' office, the dialogue marked "a milestone" in deepening cooperation between the EU and the UK, confirming their shared commitment to strengthening coordination and practical collaboration.

The meeting allowed both sides to review progress and identify new opportunities for cooperation to be advanced at the upcoming Security and Defense Dialogue.

Kallas and Cooper discussed key geopolitical developments, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and Gaza, Iran, and China.

Talks with Healey focused on enhancing support for Ukraine, strengthening bilateral cooperation, crisis management, and coordination in areas of common interest, such as possible UK contributions to EU Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) missions and maritime security.

Both sides also exchanged views on defense initiatives, including the EU's Defense Readiness Roadmap and the UK's Strategic Defense Review, and discussed the need for closer coordination against Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" and rising hybrid threats.

To counter Western sanctions due to the Ukraine war, Russia is said to have developed a network of oil tankers to circumvent international sanctions and maintain global oil sales-the so-called "shadow fleet."

The EU-UK Security and Defense Partnership, established in May at the first EU-UK Summit, provides a structured framework for dialogue and cooperation in areas such as crisis management, cyber resilience, and hybrid threats. It also enables potential UK participation in specific EU initiatives.

Implementation of the partnership is already progressing, with the first three strategic consultations held in September on Russia and Ukraine, the Western Balkans, and hybrid threats, according to the statement.