Erdoğan meets Qatari emir in Doha to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on Wednesday, as part of his official visit to Qatar.

After his Kuwait visit, Erdoğan arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday for an official visit at the invitation of the emir.

The one-on-one meeting between Erdoğan and Al Thani is being held behind closed doors at the Amiri Diwan in Doha.

Following the meeting, the delegations of Türkiye and Qatar signed a series of bilateral agreements.

Türkiye and Qatar enjoy strong relations built on deep political, economic, and defense cooperation.

Both countries maintain strong defense cooperation, exemplified by the Tariq Bin Ziyad military base in Doha, which became operational in 2015.

Most recently, Türkiye and Qatar have worked together to support peace efforts and humanitarian initiatives in Gaza.

After the meeting, Erdoğan left Qatar for his next stop in Oman as part of a three-day Gulf tour.