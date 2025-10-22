Czech Republic to build advanced Earth observation satellite for Ukraine

The Czech Republic will design and deliver a modern Earth observation satellite to Ukraine as part of efforts to strengthen Kyiv's defense and reconstruction capabilities, the Czech Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the satellite will be capable of collecting high-resolution data regardless of weather conditions or daylight.

"This project demonstrates not only the technological excellence of Czech companies in one of the most demanding sectors but also our continued support for Ukraine," the ministry said on the US social media company X.

The project, presented by Transport Minister Martin Kupka with the participation of President Petr Pavel, marks the first time a country has donated such advanced space technology to Ukraine. Until now, Kyiv has relied on satellite imagery supplied from abroad, according to a statement from the Czech Transport Ministry.

The satellite will be equipped with synthetic aperture radar (SAR), optical and radiation detection systems, and radio frequency spectrum monitoring technology, allowing for continuous Earth observation, even at night and in adverse weather conditions, the statement said.

Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky also described the initiative as "a concrete expression of our solidarity and determination to help Ukraine build its digital infrastructure and strengthen its operational sovereignty and resilience."

The launch is scheduled within the next 12 months.