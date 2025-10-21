WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME SAYS GAZAS FOOD NEEDS NOT YET MET

News World World Food Programme says Gaza's food needs not yet met

The World Food Programme (WFP) has delivered more than 6,700 metric tons of food to the population of Gaza since the ceasefire began just over 10 days ago - but it noted that this is far from enough.



This amount is sufficient to feed half a million people for approximately two weeks, Abeer Etefa, WFP spokeswoman for the region, said in Geneva.



The organization estimates 2,000 tons of food is needed per day. Although the supplies are there, more border crossings need to be opened as it is logistically impossible to deliver more food through the two currently open border crossings, she said.



So far, 26 of the planned 145 distribution centres in the blockaded coastal area have been opened and they are all located in either the south or central parts of Gaza.



Due to the devastating destruction and piles of rubble on the roads, it has been difficult to open more centres quickly. To supply people in the north, it is essential to open nearby border crossings, the UN said.



Etefa noted that since the ceasefire, there have been no reports of looting of trucks, either by desperate hungry people or armed groups.



"People are now cautiously optimistic that enough food will be delivered and that everyone will be provided for," she said.







