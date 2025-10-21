Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Kuwait

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived on Tuesday in Kuwait to hold official talks, his first stop on a three-day tour of Gulf states.

Erdogan was welcomed by Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti emir, in an official ceremony.

Also present at the ceremony were Kuwait's Public Works Minister Nora Mohammad Al-Mashaan, Defense Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah, other Cabinet ministers and Kuwaiti officials, and staff from the Turkish Embassy in Kuwait.

Erdogan is accompanied on his trip by first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, the head of the National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin, and other officials.

Following the ceremony, President Erdogan proceeded to Bayan Palace, where bilateral and inter-delegation meetings with Mishal will be held.

After meetings and the signing of agreements between the two countries, Erdogan is expected to attend an official dinner hosted by Mishal.

In addition to Kuwait, Erdogan's three-day Gulf state tour, lasting through Thursday, will take him to Qatar and Oman.



