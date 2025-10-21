Turkish defense firms to participate in SIDEC 2025 fair in Slovenia

Turkish defense companies will participate in the International Defense Fair and Conference (SIDEC) in Slovenia, according to a statement Monday by defense and aerospace cluster SAHA Istanbul.

The SAHA Istanbul cluster will participate alongside its member companies Aselsan, Roketsan, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), and Sarsilmaz under the umbrella of the Turkish Pavilion, established under the leadership of the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat, at the fair, which will begin Tuesday and run until Oct. 24.

The fair, which stands out as one of Europe's major defense and aerospace events, will feature 165 companies from 19 countries.

The cluster will focus on promoting Türkiye's industrial capabilities and strengthening its technology networks and strategic partnerships in Europe.

SAHA Istanbul will deepen its collaboration with GOIS, Slovenia's leading defense cluster, within the framework of the memorandum of understanding it signed in 2023.

B2B meetings will be held during the fair focusing on joint production, technology sharing and supply chain integration. These contacts will strengthen SAHA Istanbul's industrial diplomacy network in Europe and support the export-oriented growth strategy of the Turkish defense industry.

- Towards SAHA 2026

SIDEC 2025 will be a strategic stop for the SAHA 2026 International Defense, Aerospace and Space Industry Fair, Türkiye's largest industrial gathering.

SAHA 2026, to be held in Istanbul from May 5-9, 2026, targets participation from over 120 countries, 1,478 companies and a business volume exceeding $6 billion.

The SAHA Istanbul delegation will increase international interest by meeting with potential exhibitors during the fair in Slovenia and will hold discussions regarding Slovenia's participation in SAHA 2026 with a national pavilion.

As part of SIDEC 2025, SAHA Istanbul will also conduct promotional and collaborative activities for IAC 2026 Antalya (International Astronautical Congress).

Türkiye will host this global event for the first time in 2026, organized in collaboration with the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and under the auspices of SAHA MUEK (the National Space Ecosystem Committee).

The SAHA Istanbul delegation will meet with European space technology companies to promote participation and sponsorship opportunities at IAC 2026.





