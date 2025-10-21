SLOVAK PREMIERS 72-YEAR-OLD ATTACKER SENTENCED TO 21 YEARS FOR TERRORIST ACT

Slovakia sentenced a 72-year-old man to 21 years on Tuesday over a criminal offense of a terrorist attack after he shot and injured Prime Minister Robert Fico in an assassination attempt last year.

The Specialized Criminal Court found Juraj Cintula guilty of committing a terrorist attack, according to TASR news agency.

The court sentenced him to 21 years in prison, although the verdict is not yet final, while the defendant has reserved the right to appeal.

Cintula initially faced a life sentence, but the court applied extraordinary mitigating provisions and sentenced the defendant to 21 years, noting that he is elderly, has no prior criminal record, and is not entirely in good health.

Prosecutors said Cintula clearly committed a terrorist attack, while his lawyer sought to reclassify it as a lesser crime against a public official.

The trial began on July 8 and took place over eight main hearings after Fico was shot and injured on May 15, 2024 in front of the House of Culture in the central city of Handlova.



