 Contact Us
News World Slovak premier's 72-year-old attacker sentenced to 21 years for terrorist act

Slovak premier's 72-year-old attacker sentenced to 21 years for terrorist act

Slovakia sentenced Juraj Cintula to 21 years for the attempted assassination of Prime Minister Robert Fico last year, ruling the attack a terrorist act amid health and age considerations that reduced his sentence from life imprisonment.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 21,2025
Subscribe
SLOVAK PREMIERS 72-YEAR-OLD ATTACKER SENTENCED TO 21 YEARS FOR TERRORIST ACT

Slovakia sentenced a 72-year-old man to 21 years on Tuesday over a criminal offense of a terrorist attack after he shot and injured Prime Minister Robert Fico in an assassination attempt last year.

The Specialized Criminal Court found Juraj Cintula guilty of committing a terrorist attack, according to TASR news agency.

The court sentenced him to 21 years in prison, although the verdict is not yet final, while the defendant has reserved the right to appeal.

Cintula initially faced a life sentence, but the court applied extraordinary mitigating provisions and sentenced the defendant to 21 years, noting that he is elderly, has no prior criminal record, and is not entirely in good health.

Prosecutors said Cintula clearly committed a terrorist attack, while his lawyer sought to reclassify it as a lesser crime against a public official.

The trial began on July 8 and took place over eight main hearings after Fico was shot and injured on May 15, 2024 in front of the House of Culture in the central city of Handlova.