Names of Israeli soldiers that killed 6-year-old Gazan girl Hind Rajab revealed

Qatar-based Al Jazeera television has shared the names of the Israeli military officials who killed 6-year-old Hind Rajab and her family, as well as the ambulance crew that went to rescue them in Gaza on January 29, 2024.

Tamer al-Mishal, the host of the program titled "What is Hidden is Greater," said that he has visual evidence regarding the massacre of the Palestinian family and the medical personnel who went to rescue them in the Gaza Strip by Israeli soldiers.

The Al Jazeera program stated that those responsible for the killing of the 6-year-old Palestinian girl, Hind Rajab, and her family inside a car were Israel's 401st Armored Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Benny Aharon, and the 52nd Battalion Commander, Daniel Ella.

The program also drew attention to the tank units that carried out massacres in the area as part of Israel's ground attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Diyab Abou Jahjah, Founder and President of the Hind Rajab Foundation, who was a guest on the program, shared the following information: "The tank unit that entered Gaza City during the ground attacks was known as the 'Vampire Empire.' The commander of the unit, who gave the order to kill the girl, Hind Rajab, was Shaun Blass."

The program also noted that the identities of Israeli soldiers had been obtained, including a soldier with Argentine citizenship named Itai Shukerkov.

Natasha Barak, another official from the Hind Rajab Foundation, also stressed that the data published in the program would help file a case at the International Criminal Court (ICC) against those who killed Hind Rajab, her family, and the paramedics in the ambulance who came to rescue them in Gaza.

The killing of Hind Rajab

On January 29, 2024, Israeli forces struck a vehicle of people who were trying to find a place to shelter in the city, where no safe areas remained due to the ongoing massacres and occupation in the Gaza Strip.

The vehicle, targeted while traveling in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza, was carrying 6-year-old Hind Rajab and five of her relatives. In the initial moments of the attack, four people in the car were killed, while Rajab and another survivor, 15-year-old Layan Hamadeh, called the Palestine Red Crescent Society for help.

On January 30, 2024, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) released an audio recording of Layan Hamadeh's call for help, sharing that she had been attacked on January 29. It was reported that Hamadeh died after the phone call, leaving Rajab and other relatives trapped in the car.

For three hours, Rajab pleaded with the PRCS officials on the phone: "They are all dead. Come and get me. I don't want to stay here alone. I'm so scared, please send someone to get me." However, she could not be rescued due to ongoing attacks by Israeli forces.

On February 10, 2024, 12 days after Israeli forces withdrew from the area, the vehicle was reached. Inside, the lifeless bodies of Rajab, her uncle, his wife, and their three children were found. The car was discovered with its windshield and dashboard shattered and riddled with bullet holes in its side.

The death of Hind Rajab sparked a major international outcry.

Near the car carrying Rajab and her family, the completely burnt-out remains of another vehicle were discovered. It was identified as the Palestine Red Crescent Society ambulance that had been dispatched to rescue her.

Inside the ambulance, which had been directly targeted, the bodies of the PRCS crew members, Yousef Zeino and Ahmed Al-Madhoun, were also found.







