Disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs set to appeal conviction

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs will appeal his recent conviction and prison sentence, his legal team announced in a notice filed Monday in the Federal District Court of New York, media reports said Monday.

Combs was convicted in July on two counts related to transportation for the purpose of prostitution following an eight-week trial, according to ABC News.

He was acquitted of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

The legal filing did not specify on what legal grounds the appeal will be made, though Combs' defense has previously argued that the law used to convict him was misapplied.

The 54-year-old music producer was sentenced to four years and two months in prison but received credit for one year already served in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

"I've been humbled and broken to my core," ABC News quoted Combs as saying "tearfully" during his sentencing hearing.

Prosecutors had sought at least 11 years, while the defense had sought a 14-month term.

"In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them," Combs wrote in a pre-sentencing letter.

Combs currently remains incarcerated in Brooklyn.





