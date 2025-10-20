Ireland urges stronger EU stance on Russia, calls for restraint in Middle East

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris emphasized the need for the EU to maintain pressure on Russia and to support peace efforts in the Middle East.

"It's clear that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin only understands one language, and that is that we negotiate from a position of strength," Harris said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, chaired by the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

He added that the EU must "take every measure possible in terms of increasing the pressure on Putin to come to the negotiating table and to bring about a just, lasting and enduring peace."

Harris said he expected ministers to agree this week on a new round of sanctions targeting Moscow. "So look forward to having the discussion with colleagues here today. I believe a 19th package of sanctions should be agreed this week," he said.

Turning to the situation in the Middle East, Harris stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire reached between Hamas and Israel earlier this month and ensuring humanitarian access.

"I think it's very important that the ceasefire holds. It's extraordinarily important that everybody that's a party to that ceasefire exercises maximum restraint," he said.

He also highlighted the urgent need to reopen key humanitarian routes. "We need to see the Rafah crossing opening as an absolute priority, and Ireland stands ready to do more to assist," he said.

Looking ahead, Harris underscored the necessity of long-term political solutions. "It's also vital now that we look at all the other points in that peace plan, including how you bring about a future for Gaza, a future for Palestine, and indeed, ultimately, can have two states living side by side in peace and security," he said.

Many Palestinians were killed in new Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, accusing Hamas of violating the ceasefire, which the group has denied.

The ceasefire and hostage swap agreement is based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed more than 68,000 people and injured over 170,000 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.





