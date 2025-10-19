Tensions flare as anti-immigration protests, counter-rallies clash in Australia

Tensions flared Sunday as anti-immigration demonstrators and counter-protesters clashed in Melbourne and other Australian cities, leaving two police officers hospitalized, according to local media.

In Melbourne's city center, hundreds of officers, including riot and mounted police, formed barriers between participants in the "March for Australia" — numbering in the thousands — and anti-racism protesters, the ABC broadcaster reported.

March for Australia supporters carried national flags and anti-immigration banners, while their opponents waved anti-fascist and anti-racist slogans. Flags representing Palestine, Somalia, and Indigenous Australian communities were also visible among the counter-protesters.

Police said one man was arrested as officers used crowd control measures, including OC spray, flash-bangs, and rubber bullets, to contain escalating clashes.

The opposing groups later converged at the northern end of Melbourne's central business district, separated by lines of riot police as loud bangs and chants filled the air. Officers eventually dispersed the crowds.

Victoria Police condemned the violence, saying a female sergeant and a male senior constable sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Commander Wayne Cheeseman said officers were hit with rocks, bottles, and rotten fruit while trying to maintain order.

"The people who came to fight with police were those ideologically motivated on the left," Cheeseman said.

In Canberra, hundreds gathered for rival demonstrations near the Commonwealth Bridge, where the March for Australia rally and anti-racism groups confronted each other before being separated by police.

More than 300 people marched from the Captain James Cook Memorial to Parliament House in the capital.

In Brisbane, thousands joined anti-immigration protests attended by federal MP Bob Katter and One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts.

In Sydney, about 5,000 people marched through the city center under the March for Australia banner, while counter-protests organized by Unite Against Racism chanted.

One of the group chanted, "March for Australia, you can't hide. You've got Nazis on your side," while police maintained a heavy presence to prevent clashes between the groups.



