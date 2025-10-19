Iran, Russia, China send letter to UN declaring nuclear deal with Tehran terminated

Iran, Russia, and China sent a letter Saturday to the UN secretary-general and the Security Council, declaring that nuclear deal with Tehran has been terminated, effectively ending the Council's consideration of the Iranian nuclear issue.

The three countries criticized the UK, France, and Germany, known as the (E3), for what they described as a "legally and procedurally flawed" attempt to trigger the snapback mechanism to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran under UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

"The attempt by the E3 to trigger the so-called 'snapback' is by default legally and procedurally flawed," said the letter, adding that the European parties, "having themselves ceased to perform their commitments under both the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action ) and Resolution 2231, lack the standing to invoke its provisions."

The letter reaffirmed that "in accordance with operative paragraph 8 of Resolution 2231, all its provisions are terminated after Oct. 18, 2025," stressing that "the full and timely conclusion of Resolution 2231 marks the end of the Security Council's consideration of the Iranian nuclear issue and contributes to strengthening the authority of the Council and the credibility of multilateral diplomacy."

Iran, Russia and China also urged all parties to stay committed to "finding a political settlement that accommodates the concerns of all parties through diplomatic engagement and dialogue based on mutual respect" and to refrain from unilateral sanctions, threats of force or any action that could escalate the situation.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry statement said earlier that the resolution, which allowed the reimposition of UN sanctions on Tehran, "has officially expired in line with the predetermined timeline."

The 10-year period defined by Resolution 2231, adopted July 20, 2015, "ends today, Oct. 18," and that "all provisions, restrictions, and mechanisms related to Iran's nuclear program are terminated as of this date," it added.

The E3 announced Aug. 28, the activation of the "snapback" mechanism under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), accusing Iran of violating its commitments, a move that followed the US' unilateral withdrawal from the agreement.





