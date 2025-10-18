Zelenskyy discusses Trump talks with key European, NATO leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday he spoke with European and NATO leaders on details of his conversation with US President Donald Trump, stressing the joint goal of safeguarding lives and strengthening security across Europe.

Zelenskyy said he held talks with the leaders from the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway and Poland, as well as with the heads of the European Union and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"I shared details of my conversation with US President Donald Trump. We discussed many important issues. The main priority now is to protect as many lives as possible, guarantee security for Ukraine, and strengthen all of us in Europe," he wrote on Telegram.

He added that national security advisors from the involved countries will meet to coordinate next steps, expressing gratitude for continued support and solidarity with Ukraine.

The discussions came after Trump and Zelenskyy met Friday at the White House, where the Ukrainian leader voiced support for Trump's suggestion that Moscow and Kyiv "stop where they are" and begin negotiations to end the war.

Zelenskyy called the meeting "productive," highlighting discussions on air defense, weapons production and potential exchanges involving Tomahawk missiles and Ukrainian-made drones.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Kyiv and Moscow "want to end the war" and announced plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary to discuss a possible peace deal.





